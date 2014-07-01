Man facing numerous charges for allegedly hitting police vehicle, resisting arrest

A Murray man is facing numerous charges after police say he hit a police vehicle, led them on a chase and resisted arrest.

Jeffrey K. Johnson, 43, of Murray, Ky. was charged with two counts of attempted murder police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating on suspended operator's license, wanton endangerment first degree, fleeing or evading police first degree motor vehicle, assault second degree police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of criminal mischief third degree and failure to wear a seat belt.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man with a gun that fired shots in Tennessee and was headed to a home on Seth Lane. The report also said the man was driving suspended.



Captain Richard Steen met with the caller on the road in front of 75 Seth Lane when a deputy said he was behind the vehicle.



The caller said she believed the man was coming to kill her. At that time, the suspect vehicle came onto Seth Lane and headed toward Captain Steen and the caller.



The sheriff's office said Steen placed his vehicle in front of the caller for her safety with his emergency equipment activated. They say the suspect continued toward them, causing Steen to stop to avoid being hit.



Steen then followed the suspect vehicle through yards, at which point the suspect mad a u-turn and headed back toward Steen on Seth Lane. Steen drove on to a driveway and the suspect cut into the yard, crashing the two vehicles.



While trying to stop the suspect, Steen continued through the yard until they hit a building.



At that time officers ordered the suspect out of the vehicle and they say he refused. He was removed from the vehicle and officers say he continued to resist arrest and fight them. A third officer arrived and helped with the arrest.



When the suspect was removed from the vehicle, officers say he had a club, a claw hammer and 87 shotgun shells. They say they found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the bed of the truck.



Officers say while resisting arrest, the suspect had hit a deputy in the left knee, injuring him.



The suspect was identified as Johnson. He was taken to a Murray hospital by ambulance for treatment of possible injuries.



The Calloway County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, the Murray Police Department, the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service and the Calloway County Fire Rescue.



