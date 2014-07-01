Storms blow trees down, knock out power

Alexander - 89



Jackson - 88



Pulaski - 1

Union - 19



Cape Girardeau - 1



Pemiscot - 11



Scott - 2



Ameren reports some outages after storms rolled through the Heartland on Tuesday afternoon.As of 10 p.m., Ameren Illinois reports the following counties with outages:As of 10 p.m., Ameren Missouri reports the following outages:

According to a representative from Ameren Illinois, they first received reports of an outage around 5:10 p.m. and affecting about 2,600 customers in southern Illinois. They say there are transmission and distribution lines down in the area, likely the result of the strong winds and heavy rain making its way through the area.

Ameren Illinois crews are on the scene and power to all customers is expected to be restored Tuesday evening as long as the conditions don't get worse.



They say they are investigating information about an electrical wire falling in the river. So far, there is one outage order in Olive Branch as a result of a tree falling on a line.



The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says several trees were blown down in and around Burge Street in Kewanee, Mo.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the had a report of a large tree blocking KY 121 south of Murray, Ky. on Tuesday evening. It was blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.



They say the tree has been cleared, along with several smaller trees in the general area of Calloway County.



KYTC said Crittenden County reported power outages in rural areas.



Trees were reported down along KY 123 in Hickman County. KYTC said their crew cleared the fallen trees. However, there was a cable that was pulled down by the trees and the crew was unable to contact the owner of the cable to help with repairs. They say the cable is hanging low and could be snagged by a passing vehicle. Caution is required.

