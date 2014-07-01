Teen arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting

A teen was arrested in connection with the shooting of Richard Jenkins on June 27.



Deion Miquel Phillips, 18, was charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $100,000 surety.



The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Cousin Street.



Police say Phillips is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.