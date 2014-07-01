Hundreds without power after storms - Escaped inmate back behind bars - Woman searching for twin daughters

A Poplar Bluff woman is searching for her twin daughters she was forced to put up for adoption 31 years ago.

Three people were killed and a child critically injured in a crash on Route 13 in Williamson County.

We have hundreds of reported power outages in the Heartland and several trees blown down after storms.

Good evening,

A Wayne County inmate is back behind bars after the sheriff says he escaped early on Tuesday morning.



Ameren reports some power outages after storms rolled through the Heartland on Tuesday afternoon.



The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says several trees have blown over due to the storm.



Three people were killed and a child remains in critical condition after a crash on Monday night in Williamson County, Illinois.



A mother is searching for her twin daughters after 31 years. Mary McGill is trying to find the children she was forced to put up for adoption at birth.

Cottonwood Residential Treatment Facility employees were out trying to drum up support on Tuesday to keep the facility open. The closure is a result of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoing and restricting some funding on June 24.

A Murray, Ky. man is facing numerous charges after police say he hit a patrol car, led them on a chase and resisted arrest.



During the Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, a hotel project announced in May was discussed. The project is expected to bring new spending to the area and more than 200 jobs.



Some offensive set plays weren’t enough for the U.S. to defeat Belgium in the World Cup. With the 2-1 win, the Belgians advance in the tournament.

Many people gathered downtown in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to watch the game.

In national news, the leader of an extremist group that has overrun parts of Iraq and Syria has called on Muslims around the world to flock to territories under his control to fight and build an Islamic state.

