Hundreds without power after storms - Escaped inmate back behind bars - Woman searching for twin daughters

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
We have hundreds of reported power outages in the Heartland and several trees blown down after storms.
Three people were killed and a child critically injured in a crash on Route 13 in Williamson County.
A Poplar Bluff woman is searching for her twin daughters she was forced to put up for adoption 31 years ago.

Good evening,

A Wayne County inmate is back behind bars after the sheriff says he escaped early on Tuesday morning. Todd Tumminia was there and will have the latest, coming up on Heartland News.

Ameren reports some power outages after storms rolled through the Heartland on Tuesday afternoon. You can click here for a list of their customers without power.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office says several trees have blown over due to the storm. Nichole Cartmell was in Kewanee, Mo. where trees were down on Burge Street. She'll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Three people were killed and a child remains in critical condition after a crash on Monday night in Williamson County, Illinois. Watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 when Giacomo Luca will have more on this story.

You may have seen a heartfelt Facebook post from a mother searching for her twin daughters after 31 years. It has more than 8,600 shares, and it’s all to help Mary McGill find the children she was forced to put up for adoption at birth. Kadee Brosseau had the story. You can click here for more.

Cottonwood Residential Treatment Facility employees were out trying to drum up support on Tuesday to keep the facility open. The closure is a result of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoing and restricting some funding on June 24.

A Murray, Ky. man is facing numerous charges after police say he hit a patrol car, led them on a chase and resisted arrest.

During the Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, a hotel project announced in May was discussed. The project is expected to bring new spending to the area and more than 200 jobs.

Some offensive set plays weren’t enough for the U.S. to defeat Belgium in the World Cup. With the 2-1 win, the Belgians advance in the tournament.

Nick Chabbaria was downtown in Cape Girardeau were many people gathered on Tuesday to watch the game. He talked to a veteran about flag etiquette. Is it poor taste or just patriotism to wear the flag or the nation’s colors on game day?

In national news, the leader of an extremist group that has overrun parts of Iraq and Syria has called on Muslims around the world to flock to territories under his control to fight and build an Islamic state.

