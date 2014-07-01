Poplar Bluff mother looks for twins after 31 years apart

"It has been sheer hell,” McGill said. “Thirty-one years of trying to find them, wondering if they're safe, if they're alright.”

You may have seen a heartfelt Facebook post from a mother searching for her twin daughters after 31 years. It’s been all over Facebook lately with more than 11,000 shares. It’s all to help Mary McGill find her children who she was forced to put up for adoption at birth.

In 1983, McGill gave birth to twins at a Poplar Bluff hospital. She says even after all those years, her love has never faded.

"I sadly never got to see them,” McGill said.

McGill is proof that there's nothing stronger than a mother's love.

"They're my life as well as my boys,” McGill said.

She's a mother to three other children, but she's hopeful her family will finally become complete.

"I know that the girls are going to find me, soon, I hope,” McGill said.

Reliving the past is painful, but McGill says she wants her daughters to have answers.

"I had a tragic episode happen to me, a brutal rape. When I had my girls it was very bad; I almost died. My parents would not allow me to keep them because of the brutality of the rape,” McGill said.

McGill says she never wanted to give her daughters up for adoption.

"It has been sheer hell,” McGill said. “Thirty-one years of trying to find them, wondering if they're safe, if they're alright.”

She says she names her daughters Amanda Dawn and Rhonda Kay. However, she has since learned that they no longer go by their birth names.



“I put on the papers for them to keep their names and to be together and to be put in a Christian home,” McGill said.

She also wants to say “thank you” to the family who raised her daughters.

“Thank you. Thank you for raising my girls,” McGill said. “I’m sure you’ve done a miraculous job.”

Now, through social media, she's getting closer to finding answers.

"I would appreciate everyone's help spreading this post," McGill said.

McGill’s post now has more than 8,500 shares. McGill says she's thankful for everyone's help. She never expected the post to go viral.

"It's overwhelming; it means the world to me,” McGill said.

She has a message for her daughters.

"If you're watching I really hope that you know that I love you girls with all my heart and I want to see you,” McGill said.

She will be waiting.

"Whenever they're ready, I'm ready. I've been ready 31 years,” McGill said.

McGill’s post has gotten a lot of shares already but she says more posts mean more chances to find her daughters. That's why she's asking that you share it as well. Visit her Facebook Page, look on her wall for the post, then click “share.”

