Coast Guard, fire department respond to sinking near St. Louis riverfront

The Coast Guard has reopened the Mississippi River near St. Louis, Missouri after a towing vessel sank on Tuesday, July 1.

The Coast Guard and the St. Louis Fire Department responded to the sinking.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River received a report that the towing vessel Jim Marko sank near the Stan Musial Memorial Bridge. The vessel sank with a reported 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard.



The Jim Marko is a 70 foot, 140 ton towboat owned by Osage Marine, Inc.



The Mississippi River was closed between lock and dam 27 and the Eads Bridge.

Pollution responders from Sector Upper Mississippi and the St. Louis Fire Department were on scene. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the St. Louis Metro Air Support Unit also responded.

Due to high water and rapid currents in the port of St. Louis, the Coast Guard says salvage of the vessel will be delayed until river conditions are safe to do so.



The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

