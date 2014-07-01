Union County State's Attorney alerting public to 'scam'

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is alerting the public to what he says is an ongoing scam targeting citizens in Union County, Illinois.



According to Edmonds, someone named Justin Cobb is claiming he is with the Union County District Attorney's Office and has made several unsolicited calls to Union County citizens.



The "scammer" claims that citizens being called owe a specific amount of money for failure to appear for jury duty. The "scammer" then asks for the citizen to wire money or get a money card and send payment to satisfy the alleged fine.



The Union County State's Attorney's Office urges the public to guard against identity theft and do not give out sensitive financial or identification information over the phone unless you placed the call or you are sure of the company or individual you are talking to.



The attorney's office and other Union County offices do not require sensitive information to be provided over the phone. Edmonds said similar scams have been reported throughout Illinois and other jurisdictions.



Anyone with questions, or wanting to report suspicious activity, can call the attorney's office at 618-833-7216 or the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.



