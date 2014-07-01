Carbondale man dies in car crash

A Carbondale, Illinois man is dead after a crash on Charles Road on June 28.



According to police, they responded to the report at 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Charles Road. Officers learned a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nicholas A. Brown of Carbondale was going eastbound on Charles Road when it left the road and hit a tree.



They say Brown was the only person in the vehicle and was fatally injured.



The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. Anonymous tips can also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.



