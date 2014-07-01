Teen arrested after police say he had bags of marijuana

A Jackson, Missouri teen was arrested after police say they found four bags of marijuana on him.



Tyler W. Glidewell, 19, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000.



According to Jackson police, on June 29 they conducted an investigation in the Jackson City Park. While talking to Glidewell, officers say they noticed that he was acting in a suspicious nature.



Police say they found four bags of marijuana on him and one of the bags contained a substantial amount of marijuana.



Glidewell is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center.



