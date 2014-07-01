Man wielding sword accused of assaulting officer

A man wielding a sword is accused of assaulting a police officer in Bernie.Thomas Eggert of Bernie is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.His wife called police on June 28 saying Eggert was breaking things inside their home.An officer spoke with Eggert from the carport door. Eggert told the officer not to come into the house because he had a homemade bomb and had turned on the gas to the stove, according to the probable cause statement.Eggert's wife gave the officer a key to the house. When the officer entered the home, Eggert hit the officer, then raised a sword, according to the probable cause statement.The officer pulled his stun gun, but it hit the sword. The officer and Eggert struggled for a bit more until Eggert was stunned three more times before he was handcuffed.Eggert later admitted to the officer that there was no bomb.