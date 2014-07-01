Man wielding sword accused of assaulting officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wielding sword accused of assaulting officer

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Thomas Eggert (Source: Bernie Police Department) Thomas Eggert (Source: Bernie Police Department)
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) - A man wielding a sword is accused of assaulting a police officer in Bernie.

Thomas Eggert of Bernie is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

His wife called police on June 28 saying Eggert was breaking things inside their home.

An officer spoke with Eggert from the carport door. Eggert told the officer not to come into the house because he had a homemade bomb and had turned on the gas to the stove, according to the probable cause statement.

Eggert's wife gave the officer a key to the house. When the officer entered the home, Eggert hit the officer, then raised a sword, according to the probable cause statement.

The officer pulled his stun gun, but it hit the sword. The officer and Eggert struggled for a bit more until Eggert was stunned three more times before he was handcuffed.

Eggert later admitted to the officer that there was no bomb.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:26 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    •   
Powered by Frankly