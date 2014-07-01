Charges against Kennett man amended to first degree murder

A Kennett man charged with the murder of his wife waived his arraignment on Tuesday.

The charges against a Kennett, Missouri man have been amended to one count murder in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action.



Alan Branum, 51, is accused of shooting his wife, Regena Branum, in the head with a .38 caliber revolver. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22.



According to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Sokoloff, the new murder first degree was an elevation from the original charge of murder in the second degree. He said the amendment was based on additional reports received by his office after the original charge was filed.



Branum appeared in Circuit Court Division II on Tuesday, July 1.



A new court appearance was set for August 12 at 9 a.m.



