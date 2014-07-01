A Place to Call Home: Derek's Story - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

We got a chance to spend some time with nine-year-old Derek at Big Spring in Carter County.

That's Derek's kind of place. He loves the great outdoors.

"I'd rather go swimming in a creek than a pool," said Derek.

He loves country living, but isn't opposed to city life.

Derek said he always has wanted to explore caves. On this day, he got his first taste at "caving."

"I'd rather look at bats, stuff and try and find animals, but be careful for snakes," said Derek.

The third grader likes school, and can't wait to meet his new teacher and classmates this coming school year.

"(I like) making new friends."

He enjoys that, although it's something he's quite accustomed to as a foster child moving from place to place.

"What is that like to have to do that," asked Crystal Britt. "Not very fun," said Derek.

He focuses on what is fun, like baseball.

"I like to hit a lot," said Derek.

Derek is mainly focused on finding a family.

"How important is it for you to find a home that you're in forever that you don't have to keep moving around," asked Crystal Britt.
"Important," said Derek.

As for qualities he hopes to find in a family?

"Caring, loving, and willing to do stuff," said Derek.

Like checking out caves. He's not hard to please.

"When are you the happiest," asked Crystal Britt. "When everyone's being nice to each other," Derek responded.

Could Derek be what's missing in your life?

Help him find A Place to Call Home.

Call this number to get started, 1-800-554-2222.

