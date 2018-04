Overturned truck causes detour on KY 453 in Livingston County

An overturned gravel truck on KY 453 is causing a detour between Smithland and Cut Off roads in Livingston County.

The crash is in the curves on KY 453 just south of Coons Chapel Road, according to Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



The detour is via US 60 and Cut Off Road and is expected to last about two hours.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.