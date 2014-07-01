New law makes it harder for teens to obtain driver's license

A new law on the books Tuesday in Illinois will make it harder for young people to get a driver’s license.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says a new law making driver’s education mandatory for drivers age 18-20 will make Illinois roads safer.

Before July 1, 2014, when teens turned 18 they could walk in to a driver’s license facility and apply for and obtain a driver’s license – with or without prior driver’s education. In 2013, White’s office says there were 37,543 driver’s licenses to 18-to 20-year-olds. Among those, 18,532 did not take driver’s education.

White says when Illinois implemented a Graduated Driver Licensing program in 2008, fatal teen driving crashes dropped by nearly 60 percent.

“Even the best programs can be made better and this legislation will help strengthen our state’s GDL program and hopefully save more lives,” White said.

Now, drivers age 18-20 will have to successfully complete 6 hours of driver’s education and receive a certificate of completion before they can obtain a driver’s license.

Education courses are offered either in the classroom or online, but only by driving schools certified by the Secretary of State.

