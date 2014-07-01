Authorities locate escaped Wayne County inmate

?

Authorities have found an inmate who escaped from Wayne County early Tuesday morning.Just after 3 a.m., inmate Donald Sanders had been put in a restraint chair but was able to free himself and walk out a back door, according to Nancy Jones with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.Sheriff Dean Finch says Sanders was found just after 7 a.m. three miles south of Greenville by the St. Francois River where he had a stolen car.The sheriff says Sanders was in the St. Francois river when law enforcement got ahold of him."We are overcrowded as all jails but feel like we have the adequate staff to protect the citizens of this county," Sheriff Finch said. "I was disappointed we had one get out this morning."The sheriff says Sanders left the jail with no shoes, a t-shirt and boxers. He was in on charges of stealing a car and he will now likely face more charges for his escape."Any time you have an escaped prisoner and it doesn't really matter what the offense is, the chance this man has escaped custody you don't know what they are going to do," Sheriff Finch said.