3 killed, 1 child critically injured in Williamson County crash

Three people were killed and a child remains in critical condition after a crash Monday night in Williamson County.Police say 29-year-old Stephanie D. Stowers of Marion was driving east on Route 13 and tried to turn onto Cambria Road when a second car driven by Abdullah M. Alfadhli, 18, of Carbondale, was headed west and hit Stowers and then caught fire.The driver of a third car, 47-year-old Frank M. Walker of Carbondale, swerved to avoid hitting the other two cars, lost control and slid into Crab Orchard Lake.Police confirm Stowers, Alfadhli and Walker all died and one passenger, a 3-year-old from Marion, is in critical condition after being flown to a regional hospital.Excessive speed is believed to be a reason why the crash was so severe, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

Forty-seven-year old Frank Walker of Carbondale was a member to the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Members there say he would come with his two daughters, and sit in the same place every Sunday.

Dr. Walker has worked in Southern Illinois since 2002 at New Horizons as an OB/GYN.

People credit him for bringing so many lives into this world.

One comment read on the KFVS Facebook page read: I owe my son's life to Dr. Walker.

The office was closed today so that staff could remember Dr. Walker and funeral arrangements could be set.

The office posted on their facebook page : "It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the loss of a dear friend and colleague, Dr. Frank Walker, in a tragic accident last night. We will miss his friendship, his humor, and his deep love for his patients.

A close friend says he will be greatly missed.

Abdullah Alfadhli was a student at Southern Illinois University's Center for English as a Second Language since January. He was originally from Kuwait, according to the university.

Mary Black, an English as a second language teacher at Southern Illinois University, said Alfadhli was a stand-out student in her grammar class.

"As I said, I have 45 students, he was very much one of the better students," Black said. "He was a very pleasant human being to have in class. You know, bright and like I said, asked all the right questions."



He moved to states from Kuwait six months ago to attend school. After finishing his English courses, he said he wanted to study engineering.



The university is currently trying to contact his family.



Black believes they are still in Kuwait.



"Our students come here looking for a better life and expanding their horizons and a U.S. education which they think are extremely prestigious," Black said. "And so I think it's even more tragic to know his life was cut short and with his family being so far away, I couldn't imagine getting that news."



The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 13 at Cambria Road.Route 13 was closed due to the crash but was reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There were 35 crashes between January 25, 2007 and September 16, 2012 at the Cambria intersection. Seven of those were injury crashes, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.



IDOT is in the planning stages of expanding Route 13 between Carbondale to Carterville to six lanes to improve safety and mobility of the corridor.



This could mean changing the intersection at Cambria Road to a different type of intersection. There was a meeting on May 29 to present some ideas on what to do with several of the intersections on this corridor.

"Today, traffic levels range between 30,000 to 35,000 vehicles per day on the 4-lane roadway system that nears or exceeds acceptable capacity levels. This traffic, coupled with closely spaced intersections has compromised safety and traffic mobility and efficiency. In a six-year period from 2007 to 2012, there were a total of 324 crashes resulting in two deaths and 12 Type A injuries. A Type A injury is defined as any injury, other than a fatal injury, which prevents the injured person from walking, driving, or normally continuing the activities he/she was capable of performing before the injury occurred." --According to IDOT.