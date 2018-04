Car on GM recall list? What to do

General Motors recalled 8.2 million vehicles on Monday, adding to the long list of cars affected by faulty ignition switches.Drivers of GM vehicles should receive a letter about the recall.If you have not, or do not want to wait for the letter, a service director for local GM dealer Allen Christian said you can take your vehicle to any GM dealership to be fixed.The service director said it could take a while to replace the ignition switch if there is a part shortage.GM is also urging people to remove everything from their key rings until the cars can be repaired.To find out if a specific vehicle was recalled, or has been in the past, GM car owners can access the GM Recall Center online here . To check for a recall, car owners will need their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).The vehicles a part of this recall include:1997-2005 Chevrolet Malibu1998-2002 Oldsmobile Intrique1999-2004 Oldsmobile Alero1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am2000-05 Chevrolet Impala and Monte Carlo2004-08 Pontiac Grand Prix2003-14 Cadillac CTS2004-06 Cadillac SRX2011-14 Chevrolet Cruze; 2012-14 Chevrolet Sonic2013-14 Chevrolet Trax, Buick Encore and Verano2014 Chevrolet Camaro and Impala, Buick Regal, Cadillac XTS2007-11 Chevrolet Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD equipped with an auxiliary battery2005-07 Buick Rainier, Chevrolet TrailBlazer, GMC Envoy, Isuzu Ascender, Saab 9-7x2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT, GMC Envoy XL