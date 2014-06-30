Caruthersville City Hall employees hailed as heroes after co-worker stabbed

A Caruthersville City Hall employee was stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning, June 26, according to police.

Chamber of Commerce Director Amanda Irvin heard the cries for help.

Brooks called down the office hallway for someone to call 911. Chamber of Commerce Director Amanda Irvin heard the cries for help.

" When I came out to the hall I saw an irate man with a knife and then he threw down the hall," Irvin said

Irvin called the police from her cell phone. Then she grabbed some paper towels and rushed to help Hardesty.

"I applied pressure [to Hardesty's wound] until help got here," Irvin said.

Asst. Chief Jerry Hudgens of the Caruthersville Police Department credits the women for allowing his officers to catch the suspect quickly. He said Brooks and Irvin did what he normally would have done upon arriving on scene, letting him communicate with officers on the whereabouts of the man.

Hardesty has been moved out the ICU and into a regular hospital room, according Hudgens. He said she is still in severe condition but improving each day.

Caruthersville police are posting an officer in city hall until they can come up with a more permanent security improvement solution.

Richard Edward Jaworski, 50, of Caruthersville, is facing possible charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, burglary first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.