3 teens in custody after police chase from Bernie to Malden

Three teens are in custody after a police chase through Bernie that ended in Malden Sunday night.The Bernie Police Department tried to stop a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Hwy. 25 in Bernie around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.Officers chased the truck south on Hwy. 25 to Malden where Malden PD joined in the chase.The truck then went off the road off of Madison Street in Malden crashing into a concrete barrier and getting stuck on the railroad tracks.Four males tried to run away. Three were arrested by Malden police officers. The fourth got away.Santonio Parker Jr., 18, Colin Berry, 17, and Devon Smith, 18, all of Cape Girardeau were taken to the Malden Police Department awaiting formal charges.On Monday around 9:30 a.m., a resident at 105 Day Street in Bernie reported a pistol was found in the front yard that was loaded and cocked. The Bernie Police Department retrieved the pistol. The pistol is believed to have been thrown from the truck during the chase.