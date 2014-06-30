Hundreds gather to see WWII B-24 bomber in Williamson Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds gather to see WWII B-24 bomber in Williamson Co.

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MARION, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the Williamson County Airport to see the oldest flying B-24 Liberator Aircraft.

People came from all over the tri-state area to get a hands-on experience and tour the inside of this historic aircraft known as Diamond Lil.

The B-24 bomber was built in 1941 and was used throughout WWII. This aircraft is one of only two remaining that are able to fly.

Those visiting the bomber wanted to see part of the history that was used in WWII. Children were brought by parents to also experience this piece of history and to enlighten them of the significance of what this aircraft meant for America.

"I had a great uncle that died on the first wave in Normandy on D-Day and I want to make sure that they learn about that as they get a little bit older," Dave Chambers said. "There are only four now so I thought this would be a neat opportunity for them to kind of see this piece of history."

The aircraft will stay in Marion for some routine maintenance and will leave on July 25. B-24 rides will be available on July 24 and can be purchased for $395 online in advance at www.AirPowerTour.org.

