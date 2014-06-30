Benton, Mo. man accused of domestic abuse

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, a Benton man is in custody accused of domestic abuse.The sheriff's department arrested Travis Huckabay, 41, Monday, June 30, around 6 a.m.Corporal Justin Wooten responded to the report earlier Monday morning. The victim told the deputy that she suffered injuries when Huckabay choked her.Huckabay called the victim while Wooten was still at her home. That is when the deputy heard Huckabay admit to assaulting the victim.Wooten drove to the business where Huckabay said he was located. Wooten arrested Huckabay and transported him to the Scott County Jail.Huckabay was charged with a Class C felony of domestic assault in the second degree.Huckabay's bond was set at $2,500, cash only.