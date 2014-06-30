Tennessee man arrested after 7 stolen guns found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennessee man arrested after 7 stolen guns found

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
John Thomas Flora (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) John Thomas Flora (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
DRESDEN, TN (KFVS) - A Dresden, Tenn. man is accused having at least seven stolen guns.

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department arrested John Thomas Flora, 52, on Friday, June 27.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies went to Flora's house to question him about guns being left at his house for safe keeping. They found 39 guns at Flora's house.

Flora said he could not remember who he got them from.

At least seven of the guns were determined to be stolen.

One gun was from a house in the city of Martin. Others were taken from vehicles in the city of Martin, and from a home in the county close to Martin.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

