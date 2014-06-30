Current River drops back to normal following Carter County flooding

At last check, the river was below flood stage at 4.8 feet. That means the river is back open for campers and floaters this upcoming holiday weekend.

Rain and flooding around Carter County also had the Current River above flood stage Sunday and Monday morning. However, there’s good news for your Fourth of July river plans. The Current River is back down below flood stage.



Many local businesses depend on busy weekends like the Independence Day holiday. That’s why locals are glad flood waters are dropping as quickly as they rose.

Park rangers say flood stage is 5 feet and that’s when they close the river to floaters.

However, at last check, the river was below flood stage at 4.8 feet. That means the river is back open for campers and floaters this upcoming holiday weekend.

“Right now the river is very muddy," Park Ranger Josh Gibbs said. "Water levels are coming down. With a flash flood like this it goes up really high but on the opposite side, it also comes down very fast."

Park rangers say if you are getting out on the water this weekend, make sure to be careful.

If the water is murky and you can’t see the bottom, make sure you check how deep it is before jumping in.

To check the Current River stage at Van Buren, visit this website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?