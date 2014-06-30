Tips to keep pets safe during Independence Day holiday

keeping your animal put up during the firework season

The CHS-PAWS animal shelter in Hayti, Mo. is warning pet owners to take a few extra precautions this Fourth of July holiday.Manager Erma Page said some animals are easily frightened by the sounds of fireworks and fireworks should not be shot off, at or around the animal.Some extra precautions pet owners can take include:Page also said to make sure outdoor pets have plenty of shade and water.CHS-PAWS is offering water buckets if you need a new one.