Homeowners in Fremont begin clean-up following floods

Residents in western Carter County are dealing with flooding on Sunday.

County workers say they’re filling the hole with gravel and working to repair the street.

“[The floor],of course, is just soaked,” O’Dell said.

Flood waters have gone down but the people in Fremont are still dealing with a devastating mess. Some homeowners say they’ve lost everything.

“When I walked in, it was pretty horrifying to see the water,” Sherry O’Dell said.

O’Dell and her husband have lived in their home in Fremont for 17 years. She says Pike Creek has flooded in the past, but never this much.

She says the damage to the home is devastating, especially for their six-year-old daughter.

“A lot of her toys were damaged so badly that we had to throw them away and she was crying and I was crying. It was bad,” O’Dell said.

She says the entire bottom level of their home is soaked.

“The things you save forever, the important things, there’s my marriage certificate,” O’Dell said.

The O’Dell’s aren’t alone. Almost everyone in the town of about 100 people is dealing with flood damage.

“It’s devastating," Ashley Hardwick said. "We’ve lost everything. Everything is covered in mud, garbage, everything. It’s a total loss."

Not only is Hardwick’s home flooded, but the street in front of her house has collapsed.

“There’s about a 12 foot drop off with a cave extended underneath,” Hardwick said.

Locals say even though there’s still a lot of cleaning up to do, they’re thankful for one thing.

“We are healthy and we are alive and everything is going to be fine, you just trust in God and everything will be fine,” O’Dell said.

The O’Dell’s say, for now, they’re waiting to see if they will be given emergency assistance to rebuild their home.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.