Illinois offers phone option for concealed carry licenses

the applicant's full name,



any previous names,



date of birth,



driver's license number or state ID,



Firearms Owner Identification card number,



current mailing address,



ten years of previous address history,



fingerprint Transaction Control number (optional),

training instructor's name, and

the Concealed Carry Trainer's Identification number

Illinois State Police announced Monday that residents without computer access can apply for a concealed carry license by phone.Applicants can contact the ISP Firearms Services Customer Service Center phone line at (217) 782-7980 with the application information required by the online process.That information includes:Applicants are encouraged to have this information readily available prior to calling the customer service center phone line.The Firearms Services call taker will also take the applicant's payment at that time. Payments can be made in the form of credit card or electronic check.The applicant will receive the receipt by mail. They will need to review the application for accuracy, initial all required areas, answer the background check questions, and sign and date the application.The applicant will also need to attack a 2-inch by 2-inch head shot photo taken within the last 30 days and provide all required training certificates.These documents must be returned to Illinois State Police before the application will be processed and a license issued.Illinois State Police encourage applicants to use the online application when possible.