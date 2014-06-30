Carbondale police investigate burglary

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that took place on East Main Street last weekend.Officers responded to a report of the incident on Saturday.According to police, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked home and stole property between 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.The investigation is currently ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-2677.