More GM recalls - SCOTUS contraception ruling - Flooding

Caruthersville City Hall is back open today after a brutal stabbing at the water department last week. Nick Chabarria spent the day in town and tells us about security changes at city hall.



Making plans for the Fourth of July? We have a growing list of Independence Day events in the Heartland. Email your event to news@kfvs12.com. Despite higher gas prices across the country, AAA estimates nearly 35 million people will drive at least 50 miles for the Independence Day holiday.



Christy HendricksDigital Content Director