More GM recalls - SCOTUS contraception ruling - Flooding

General Motors' safety crisis worsened today when the automaker added 8.2 million vehicles to its huge list of cars recalled over faulty ignition switches. Nichole Cartmell will tell you how you can check to see if your car is on the recall list and what to do if it is.

A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled today that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, the first time the high court has declared that businesses can hold religious views under federal law.

Residents in western Carter County, Mo. dealt with flooding on Sunday. Kadee Brosseau went back to Carter County to see how folks are coping today.

Areas of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin face a moderate risk of severe weather this afternoon and into the evening. The same region - along with Tennessee and Arkansas - saw flash flooding after severe weather brought torrential rains.

Grant Dade says its hot and humid today and pop up showers are possible.

Caruthersville City Hall is back open today after a brutal stabbing at the water department last week. Nick Chabarria spent the day in town and tells us about security changes at city hall.

Interest rates go up Tuesday for students taking out new federal loans. This hike is relatively minimal but could foreshadow more increases to come.

Two women face drug charges in Carbondale, Ill. with one accused of delivering heroin to a pregnant female.

A Murray, Ky. man faces several charges for three burglaries and one theft.

Making plans for the Fourth of July? We have a growing list of Independence Day events in the Heartland. Email your event to news@kfvs12.com. Despite higher gas prices across the country, AAA estimates nearly 35 million people will drive at least 50 miles for the Independence Day holiday.

