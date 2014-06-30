Murray man charged with 3 burglaries, 1 theft

A Murray man faces several charges for three burglaries and one theft.Daniel Hall, 54, of Murray is charged with two counts of burglary second degree, one count of burglary third degree, and one count of theft by unlawful taking $500 to $10,000.The Murray Police Department investigated three burglaries and one theft over the months of May and June 2014.Hall was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.