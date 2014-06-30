Semi crash on I-57 near West Frankfort slows traffic

Traffic moved slowly on Interstate 57 around the 65 mile post near West Frankfort after a crash Monday morning.The second box trailer on a semi tractor trailer blew over on its side at the 65.5 southbound mile post around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Illinois State Trooper Joey Watson.Crews in that area were painting lines on I-57 as well and had a lane closed.The crash was not blocking the one open lane. However, traffic was moving very slowly in this area.Those traveling through the area were asked to use caution.