Vacant Dexter home destroyed by fire

A vacant home in Dexter was destroyed in a fire late Sunday night.

A debris fire in the backyard of the home, located in the 900 block of North Sassafrass, spread to the home just after 10 p.m., according to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore.

The cause of the initial fire is considered undetermined at this time.

Seymore says the fire marshal will not be called to investigate.

Crews were on scene fighting the fire for about two hours.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.