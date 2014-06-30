Fireworks safety and regulations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fireworks safety and regulations

(KFVS) - With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, it's important to be safe and follow the rules and also have fun.

To stay safe, keep the following things in mind:
  • Do not allow young children to play with fireworks
  • Always have an adult supervise
  • Never point fireworks in an unsafe direction like toward a person, animal or home
  • Keep a bucket of water close by in case of an emergency
  • Light fireworks one at a time and move away quickly
For Kentucky state regulations click here.

For the state regulations in Illinois click here.

Tennessee also sets state rules for fireworks. You can check those out here.

Arkansas state fireworks regulations can be found here.

Rules and regulations vary from state to state and even from city to city.

For example, the city of Cape Girardeau has its own regulations. You can view them here.

It's very important to be aware of the regulations in your town before buying or setting off fireworks of any kind.

