4-year-old killed in pedestrian crash

A 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in West Frankfort, Illinois.

West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Van Buren.The child, Logan S. Adams, died of his injuries after being hit by the vehicle.There were seven children in the road, according to the West Frankfort Police Department.As the vehicle came closer, the children separated and stood on both sides of the road. As the driver passed at a rate of speed digitally downloaded from the vehicle found to be 3 miles per hour, Logan entered the roadway and was hit.

West Frankfort police are still investigating.