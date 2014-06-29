Veteran saves Harrisburg independence day celebration

Independence Day is just around the corner, and many cities across the Heartland will be hosting their own celebrations.

But, when a military veteran in Harrisburg found out his city wouldn't have the funds to host a celebration, he decided to do a little crowd sourcing.

He says it’s too important to simply forget.

"[The] Fourth of July means a lot to me," said Veteran John Okerson, 82nd Airborne Division. "As it should, most Americans. "I mean, it is our independence. It’s not just the fireworks. I mean the fireworks are a big part of it. Since the first Fourth of July, we celebrated with bonfires, illumination, cannon fire and things of that nature. So, it’s significant."

The pyrotechnics company said it would cost $10,000 to host an event in Harrisburg. The company knocked the price down to $9,000 because of the circumstances, Okerson said.



Okerson started a Go Fund Me crowd sourcing fundraiser.

On Sunday, Okerson raised just over $4,000.

As of July 1, the save the Harrisburg fireworks "Go Fund Me" page raised $6,000.



Okerson said several local businesses have donated more than a third of the cost.



For more information visit: http://www.facebook.com/SaveHBGfireworks

