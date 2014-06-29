Guard injured after hit by inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center

A correctional officer was injured after being hit repeatedly by an inmate on Friday at the the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, Illinois. That's according to AFSCME Local 3605 President Kelly Beal.

Beal says the inmate hit the guard several times and broke the guard's jaw. The guard received a broken jaw along with 12 stitches and at least one broken tooth. The guard is seeing a doctor on Monday and is facing possible surgery.

The inmate was transferred to a maximum facility.

Beal said that in the last six months 108 segregation beds have been transferred to general population beds due to budget cuts.

Since then, Beal says the bad attitudes of inmates has risen making their job more difficult.

