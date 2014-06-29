Southern Illinois church builds ballpark for kids

Children in the Illinois communities of Whittington and Ewing now have a ballpark to call home.

That’s all thanks to Whittington Church who spent $35,000 to build the park.

The new park will is between Illinois State Route 37 and Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

The field is a regulation field for junior high and grade school players.

Church officials said it had owned the land for several years and made the decision to build the field after assessing the needs of the community.

The field includes seating area as well as a concessions stand.

