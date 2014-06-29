Carter County dealing with flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Eastbound US 60 at Fremont, in Carter County, Missouri was closed part of Sunday due to water over the road, according to Poplar Bluff police.

Police said it was back open around 5:10 p.m.

According to Carter County sheriff's office dispatch, Fremont had to be evacuated due to the flooding of Pike Creek.

Dispatch also says the Current River is rising.

A viewer said F Highway to Main St. was covered in Fremont on Sunday. The three-foot marks on the road were completely covered.

Another viewer told us her husband was trying to rescue horses from the flooded creek near Fremont when the tractor turned over in a wash out on the county road.

Those in need of shelter can go to the Van Buren High School, on 202 College Street.  Crews from FEMA and the American Red Cross are on hand to assist anyone displaced by the flooding.

