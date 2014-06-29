MO suspicious fires - IL fireworks display in doubt - Shooting in the 'Big Easy'

A southern IL man is hoping to raise money for his town's fireworks (Source: MGN)

The State Fire Marshal is investigating five suspicious fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Three separate fires and five structures damaged in St. Francois County, Mo. last night put some folks in a panic hoping their house wasn't next. Hear from concerned residents tonight on Heartland News.

One man is hoping to raise enough cash for a fireworks display in a southern Illinois town. Giacomo Luca has the story tonight at 10.

A hearing setting a trial date for a Stoddard County man accused recklessly exposing HIV to people has been set back.

New York state can end its three-decade HIV crisis by the year 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

A scary early morning for folks in 'The Big Easy' - as police say nine people were injured in a shooting that took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

A U.S. senate hopeful in Kentucky is promoting a plan to relieve student loan debt.

Around 1 million people were expected at this year's Gay Pride Parade in Chicago. Pride Fest were held around the country on Sunday.

A "whole lotta shakin' going on" as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Arizona on Sunday.

Bryan McCormick says mild and muggy with patchy light fog tonight and hot tomorrow.

Josh Frydman has World Cup and St. Louis Cardinals highlights!

Trending on Facebook: Warrants say a man and his wife searched online about 'car deaths'

