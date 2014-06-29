MO suspicious fires - IL fireworks display in doubt - Shooting i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO suspicious fires - IL fireworks display in doubt - Shooting in the 'Big Easy'

The State Fire Marshal is investigating five suspicious fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) The State Fire Marshal is investigating five suspicious fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
A southern IL man is hoping to raise money for his town's fireworks (Source: MGN) A southern IL man is hoping to raise money for his town's fireworks (Source: MGN)
A shooting in New Orleans wounded 9 (Source: RNN) A shooting in New Orleans wounded 9 (Source: RNN)

Three separate fires and five structures damaged in St. Francois County, Mo. last night put some folks in a panic hoping their house wasn't next. Hear from concerned residents tonight on Heartland News.

One man is hoping to raise enough cash for a fireworks display in a southern Illinois town. Giacomo Luca has the story tonight at 10.

A hearing setting a trial date for a Stoddard County man accused recklessly exposing HIV to people has been set back.

New York state can end its three-decade HIV crisis by the year 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

A scary early morning for folks in 'The Big Easy' - as police say nine people were injured in a shooting that took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

A U.S. senate hopeful in Kentucky is promoting a plan to relieve student loan debt.

Around 1 million people were expected at this year's Gay Pride Parade in Chicago. Pride Fest were held around the country on Sunday.

A "whole lotta shakin' going on" as a  5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Arizona on Sunday.

Bryan McCormick says mild and muggy with patchy light fog tonight and hot tomorrow.

Josh Frydman has World Cup and St. Louis Cardinals highlights!

Trending on Facebook: Warrants say a man and his wife searched online about 'car deaths'

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

