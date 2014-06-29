Man, 61, nabbed in child sex sting in Denver

DENVER (AP) - A 61-year-old St. Louis man was arrested after investigators say he traveled to Denver to have sex with two minors.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/1iRcEhj ) federal authorities arrested Darwin Gilbert Gowen at Denver International Airport on June 22.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations posed on the Internet as a 37-year-old single mother of two daughters, ages 15 and 11.

Gowen is accused of arranging to come to Colorado to have sex with the mother and her children.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

