Funeral arrangements for Marion youth pastor killed wreck involving church van

Christopher Williams (Source: Family of Chris Williams) Christopher Williams (Source: Family of Chris Williams)

MARION, IL (KFVS/WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Marion man after a deadly wreck last week involving a church van and a semi in Posey County, Indiana.

Christopher Williams died in the crash. He was a youth pastor and a youth group leader who spent his time traveling to places like Haiti and Africa giving back.

According to Meredith Funeral Home of Carbondale, services for Williams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2 at Lakeland Baptist Church, 719 S. Giant City Road, Carbondale, with David Fletcher, Tyler Glodjo and Josh Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1 at the church. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

The funeral home says donations are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to Aimee Williams, for the African Christian Tours and Safari and will be accepted by Meredith Funeral Home of Carbondale.

Close friends say the husband and father of two was full of life and always opened his home to others.

“He loved people, he loved all people that Jesus Christ made and put here on this earth,” said Robbie Lindhorst, who watched Williams grow up.

Five passengers inside the van were also hurt, and were members of a Heartland church. 

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened near the New Harmony exit on I-64 on June 24.

Officials who were on scene say a semi and a van were heading west on I-64. They believe a tire blew out on the van and the semi tried to avoid it causing the semi to overturned in the median.

The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office says Williams, who was a passenger in the van, was air lifted to Deaconess Hospital where later he died from his injuries.

The semi driver was also air lifted to an area hospital. No word on the driver's name or condition at this time.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Copyright 2014 WFIE & KFVS. All rights reserved.

