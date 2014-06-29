2 southwest Missouri teens killed in wreck

Troopers say two southwest Missouri teenagers are dead following an overnight crash.

Missouri State Troopers say crash happened in Urbana in Dallas County around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, June 29.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old male were both killed in the wreck.

Troopers say the 17-year-old driver ran off the right side of the street, hit a tree, a mailbox and a fire hydrant.

The Ford Fusion then overturned a number of times and hit two more trees.

The county coroner was called to the scene.

