State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fires in St. Francois County

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Fire crews in the community of Doe Run, Missouri were busy on Saturday night after a chain of structure fires.

The first call came in at 10:50 p.m. that a house was on fire at 2nd Street and Cedar Street, according to Doe Run Fire Department Chief Mike Kelso.

An outbuilding behind the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. The fire then spread to the back of a home, ignited the siding and went into the home.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the back portion of the home. The outbuilding was a total loss.

Then while fire crews were on the scene, there another fire reported down the road at B Street and 2nd Street.

This fire involved a barn and a two-story house. Crews arrived on scene and fought the blaze. Fire crews contained the fire. A backroom in the home was damaged and the barn was a total loss.

Then, while crews were fighting the flames on these two homes yet another fire broke out down the street at Willow Street and 2nd Street.

Crews were called to a double wide trailer home. The back porch and two back rooms sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

Kelso said all the fires are considered suspicious.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating.

All of the houses were vacant and nobody was hurt.

If anyone has any information call, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office at 1-800-392-7766.

