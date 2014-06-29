State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fires in St. Francoi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fires in St. Francois County

On 2nd St. near Willow (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) On 2nd St. near Willow (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
At 2nd St. and Hwy. B (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) At 2nd St. and Hwy. B (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
Willow and 2nd (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) Willow and 2nd (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fires (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews in the community of Doe Run, Missouri were busy on Saturday night after a chain of structure fires.

The first call came in at 10:50 p.m. that a house was on fire at 2nd Street and Cedar Street, according to Doe Run Fire Department Chief Mike Kelso.

An outbuilding behind the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. The fire then spread to the back of a home, ignited the siding and went into the home. 

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the back portion of the home. The outbuilding was a total loss.

Then while fire crews were on the scene, there another fire reported down the road at B Street and 2nd Street.

This fire involved a barn and a two-story house. Crews arrived on scene and fought the blaze. Fire crews contained the fire. A backroom in the home was damaged and the barn was a total loss.

Then, while crews were fighting the flames on these two homes yet another fire broke out down the street at Willow Street and 2nd Street.

Crews were called to a double wide trailer home. The back porch and two back rooms sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

Kelso said all the fires are considered suspicious.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating.

All of the houses were vacant and nobody was hurt.

If anyone has any information call, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office at 1-800-392-7766.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly