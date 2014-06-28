Cape Girardeau man missing hearing earpieces, fears safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man missing hearing earpieces, fears safety

Cape Girardeau man missing hearing earpieces, fears safety

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Luke Edwards is desperate to find his hearing devices (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) Luke Edwards is desperate to find his hearing devices (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
The hearing devices are similair to these (Source: Cochlear.com) The hearing devices are similair to these (Source: Cochlear.com)
The earpiece case (Source: Luke Edwards) The earpiece case (Source: Luke Edwards)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Luke Edwards of Cape Girardeau is missing his aid to hearing sounds around him. 

He said he may have lost his Cochlear sound processors at the Anytime Fitness gym in Cape Girardeau sometime on Friday. 

It was the last place he took them out. Edwards cannot hear without them.

"If I could donate one of my kidneys I would. That's how much it means to me," Luke Edwards said. "You don't know how hard it is until what it's like to lose one of your senses. This is something that is really hard to explain."

Edwards will be driving home tonight to Springfield, Illinois without his hearing earpieces and says it will be dangerous to do so without hearing traffic. 

He has to meet with his audiologist on Monday in hopes to order a replacement, but he hopes he can find the lost devices soon.

Luke is also a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

The processors are called the Cochlear Nucleus 6.

His concerned dad called Heartland News from Springfield, Illinois. He's concerned about his son's safety.

The dad went on to say that he just wants an extra set of eyes around the city to help find the implants. They may be on the street, or somewhere. They are in an eyeglass-type case. 

If people don't know what they are they may just throw it down and leave it somewhere, the dad said.

Luke's dad says it will take an extra $2,000 and a week to get extras from the company. But, the dad could offer a reward for their safe return.

Luke Edwards has also met with Cape Girardeau police about it.

If you find the earpieces and can help Luke Edwards, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly