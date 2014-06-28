More than 1,000 cyclist turn out for Tour de Corn

More than 1,000 cyclists participated Saturday in the 13th Annual Tour de Corn bike race in East Prairie, Missouri.

There are 15 mile, 30 mile, 60 mile and 100 mile courses.

The goal this year is to raise least $15,000. Proceeds to help area and national charities.

Cyclists could eat delicious fresh sweet corn, ice-cold watermelon and mouth-watering homemade cookies at rest stops.

At least one rider was overheated and had to sit out for a while.

Last year they raised over $18,000.

Cyclists came from all over the Heartland and across the country.

Online: http://www.tourdecorn.com/

