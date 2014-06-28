Crash blocks one lane of I-55 after car hits median cables

One lane of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau was blocked Saturday due to a car crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. on I-55 at the 91.4 mile marker.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a car passed tractor trailer, lost control and hit some median cables and posts.

One lane of southbound traffic was closed for cleanup.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.







