1 dead after Cape Girardeau shooting - Long John's fire - SIU receives $1M

1 dead after Cape Girardeau shooting - Long John's fire - SIU re

Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
Employees and customers were evacuated from this restaurant on Saturday (Source: Kadee Brosseau, KFVS) Employees and customers were evacuated from this restaurant on Saturday (Source: Kadee Brosseau, KFVS)
SIU has received a surprise $1M check. SIU has received a surprise $1M check.

A man is dead after a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning. Kadee Brosseau has the latest information tonight on Heartland News.

The Long John Silver's restaurant in Cape Girardeau was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a kitchen fire.

More than 1,000 cyclists participated in the Tour de Corn today. We'll have highlights at 10.

The Libyan militant accused of masterminding the deadly Benghazi attacks stood before a Judge on Saturday.

A Kennett, Missouri man is pushing to change the local government.

A Cape Girardeau man is struggling after losing his hearing implants. Learn more tonight on Heartland News at 9.

A new century of peace and unity in Europe was declared on Saturday in the city where the first two shots of World War I were fired.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said there will be no cap on payments to victims of crashes caused by bad ignition switches.

Authorities have recovered the body of an Illinois man who apparently fell to his death while hiking near Salt Lake City.

Tennessee leaders have renounced the state's role in the Trail of Tears.

A Texas couple is paying it forward, having mailed a surprise $1 million check to Southern Illinois University.

Trending on Facebook: Father reportedly searched for 'child deaths' according to warrants.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

