Long John Silver's evacuated after kitchen fire in Cape Girardeau

The Long John Silver's restaurant in Cape Girardeau was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a kitchen fire.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, it happened around 12:45 p.m.

Fire crews say a food fryer caught fire. It was extinguished by sprinklers before crews arrived.

Customers and employees were standing outside while crews investigated.

Fire crews and Fire Chief Rick Ennis were on the scene. The health department was called in as well.

Employees said the restaurant should be back open by 4 p.m. Saturday.

The business was busy Saturday as they were having a free fish event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

