Woman accused of carjacking SUV with boy inside - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of carjacking SUV with boy inside

LANSING, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken Chicago woman took off in a man's SUV with his 13-year-old son inside after rear-ending his vehicle on Interstate-80 in northeast Illinois.

Thirty-two-year-old Larona L. Green is accused of driving into Indiana with the boy.

Indiana State Police say the car-jacking took place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near Lansing, Illinois.

Sgt. Kim Riley says after the collision, the driver of the SUV went to check on Green. Riley says that's when she jumped into the man's SUV and drove off.

The boy was able to use a cell phone to call his father and identify landmarks.

A trooper pulled the SUV over on I-94 in Indiana, and Green was arrested.

She's charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal confinement.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   
Powered by Frankly