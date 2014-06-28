Woman accused of carjacking SUV with boy inside

LANSING, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken Chicago woman took off in a man's SUV with his 13-year-old son inside after rear-ending his vehicle on Interstate-80 in northeast Illinois.

Thirty-two-year-old Larona L. Green is accused of driving into Indiana with the boy.

Indiana State Police say the car-jacking took place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near Lansing, Illinois.

Sgt. Kim Riley says after the collision, the driver of the SUV went to check on Green. Riley says that's when she jumped into the man's SUV and drove off.

The boy was able to use a cell phone to call his father and identify landmarks.

A trooper pulled the SUV over on I-94 in Indiana, and Green was arrested.

She's charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal confinement.

