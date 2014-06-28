Victim identified after deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an incident Friday evening just before 7 p.m.

Police investigating after man shot in Cape Girardeau

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS).

Family members tell Heartland News that he died right by his house on the sidewalk by the alley (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS).

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the incident (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Family members say the victim is Anthony Hempstead of Cape Girardeau (Source: Family submitted).

One man is dead after a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning.

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the incident.

Family members say the victim is 26-year-old Anthony L. Hempstead of Cape Girardeau.

Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton.

At this time, authorities don't have anyone in custody.

Family members tell Heartland News that he died right by his house on the sidewalk by the alley. Coroner John Clifton says an autopsy is planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.