Police investigating after man shot in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting on Friday evening just before 7 p.m.

According to police, one man was shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. They say there's no word on his condition at this time.



Police say they responded the scene after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.



Several officers and police tape could be seen at the corner of Cousin and Henderson. Officers were processing the scene for evidence. They say no information is available yet on a suspect.



A car involved in the incident was towed.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

